Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe: An Evening of Yes Music Plus

One of the most convoluted chapters in the history of progressive rock titans Yes -- and there are many -- is Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe. In 1989 vocalist Jon Anderson, drummer Bill Bruford, keyboardist Rick Wakeman, and guitarist Steve Howe released the gold-selling Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe album (complete with Roger Dean cover art) and embarked on a tour called "An Evening of Yes Music Plus." The Evening of Yes Music Plus DVD, directed by Jim Yukich, was filmed at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA -- the exact date is not listed in the credits -- and it presents a nearly equal blend of songs from the new album and Yes classics.