Andha Naal is a Tamil film directed by S. Balachander. On the night of October 11, 1943, the Japanese bombed the Indian city of Madras, causing commotion all over the city. The next morning, Rajan (Sivaji Ganesan), a radio engineer and communications researcher, is found murdered with his hand gun. His neighbor Chinnaiah Pillai hears the gunshot and complains to the police.A local police inspector named Naidu and a C.I.D. officer Sivanandam (Jawar Seetharaman) investigate the case by questioning five characters: Rajan's wife Usha (Pandari Bai), Chinnaiah Pillai, Rajan's brother Pattabi, Rajan's sister-in-law Hema, and dancer Ambujam (also Rajan's Mistress). Each one recounts an incident which points to a new suspect. Sivanandam then uses clues in the victim's room, serendipitous leads, and understands the characters' persona, and uses the knowledge to identify the culprit.