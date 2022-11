Not Available

Andharangam is a Tamil language film starring Kamal Haasan. Savithri and Major Sundarrajan played Deepa's parents. It was an adult rated movie released when Kamal was in his early 20s. The movie was taken in black and white but the song scene of "Gnayiru Oli Mazhaiyil" and "Pudhu Mugame" was taken in geva color.[1] This film was a debut film for shathish to be a villain and Deepa's debut film.