Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein

Yamraaj (Gulshan Grover), has a major hold in the underworld, and has got his own stylish life fall of luxuries. Seeing this, Birju (Mithun Chakraborty) and Krishna (Jackie Shroff), dream to become Yamraaj one day. Inspector Dharamveer (Prem Chopra), warns them not to indulge in completion of this dream, but they wont listen to him. They start working for Yamraaj, and slowly impress Yamraaj with their work and get lots of money and other luxuries. One day an incident makes Krishna feel whether this life is good or the life they were living before this was better. He decides to part ways from this underworld and live the normal life of humanity. Now, Birju is alone to reach to his goal of becoming Yamraaj while Krishna starts helping police. Will Yamraaj let Krishna live? Will Birju get to reach his dream? What was that incident that changed Krishna alive? Will Birju and Krishna solve their fight? This is what the story is all about.