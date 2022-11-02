Not Available

Surendra (T. Gopichand) is an honest and hot-blooded cop. Archana (Gowri Pandit) is the daughter of police commissioner. They meet accidentally and their relationship blossoms into love. Archana's father is of Bihar origin. Parents settle the match of Surendra and Archana. When they are about to get engaged, Surendra expresses his reservations due to Archana overhearing her father's conversation with his long estranged sister on the subject of Archana and Sinha marrying. Surendra takes the blame for the destroyed relationship and Archana goes back to Bihar to wed her cousin Sinha (Salim Baig). The rest of the story is all about how Surendra goes to Bihar and wins Archana back.