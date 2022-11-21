Not Available

The vocal group seems to be a favored medium currently for European crossover marketers, perhaps because it allows the process of audience focus on individual members to work its magic -- fans can pick their favorite Divo just like their favorite Beatle. The good-looking young Italian tenors of Andiamo are certainly capable of inspiring focus, not to mention cathexis, but established crossover acts still have little to fear -- music is still part of the equation, and the music included here doesn't make much of a connection. This is a set of Neapolitan songs jazzed up with a few more contemporary tunes like "Volare" and a "Mona Lisa" that totally lacks the intimacy of Nat King Cole's version. Many of the arrangements have the three tenors standing together and belting out the tunes to the live audience present at a theater in Maastricht, in the Netherlands.