Adarsh (Sanjay Dutt) and Aniket (Govinda) are brothers. Aniket is the elder, while Adarsh is the younger one. Both go to the same college, where beautiful Guddi (Mamta Kulkarni) has a crush on him, and vice-versa. Meanwhile, Adarsh is up to college pranks and practical jokes. One of these pranks and jokes land him into trouble in a girls only hostel. When the time comes to leave college and seek a career, both brothers chose a different path, one of which leads to the destruction and separation of their family. Will they reunite in the end?
