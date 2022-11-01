Not Available

Six-year-old Andong is obsessed, and nothing, not even his mother’s disapproval and constant nagging can help curve his, somewhat, persistent infatuation. So it didn’t come out as a surprise to anyone, when, one fateful day, the precocious little boy went into a mad frenzy over the prospect of, finally, landing the, much-coveted, love-of-his-life. or a poor boy who only yearned for one thing - and nothing more, in his life, this break was, without a doubt, the answer to all of his prayers. Now, if only he can convince his mother to give him twenty pesos. It was harder than he thought.