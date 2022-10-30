André Rieu - And The Waltz Goes On

Not Available

Once again a fantastic DVD from André Rieu: two-and-a-half hours of heart-warming music and fabulous photography, all recorded in Vienna, musical capital of the world. Gorgeous Viennese waltzes, songs and marches, famous Viennese operettas, dances, beautiful costumes, the Johann Strauss Orchestra enjoying skating by the Vienna Town Hall (to the strains of a Viennese waltz of course) the golden coach with six white horses... and of course André in his starring role as conductor, violinist and entertainer. In short, you will hardly be able to take in so much beauty all at once! But luckily you can put a DVD on and enjoy it again and again.