André is back home in Maastricht! He is returning to the Vrijthof Square for a traditional summer evening concert in his home town. Enjoy the unique performances by André’s soloists Carmen, Carla and Mirusia and the Platinum Tenors. Party with the crowd as special guest Heino performs. And as if that were not enough, you’ll definitely be getting goose pimples when you hear the spectacular, unforgettable playing of no less than 450 brass players