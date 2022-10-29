André Rieu - Love in Venice

Not Available

The Vrijthof concerts have been going for ten years and this anniversary was all the excuse André Rieu needed to make things extra festive and put on a fantastic, unforgettable anniversary concert with his new DVD, ‘Love In Venice’ – a selection of favourites from the concert. For this tenth concert series he had the Vrijthof square specially decorated in Venetian style, complete with a Doge’s Palace, Rialto Bridge, a fabulous Italian fountain and a colourful Venetian masquerade and it was a party from start to end. Love In Venice is an evening full of wonderful Italian music, world hits like Funiculi funicula, Tiritomba and Vieni sul mar and fabulous operatic arias. For the occasion of this anniversary, the Italian singer Rocco Granata came to sing his world hit Marina. Thanks to the perfect sound and image recordings on this DVD you can enjoy it at home just as though you were there yourself.