André Valadão - Fortaleza

Not Available

DVD release "Fortress", André Valadão. André Valadão is one of the best known Christian singers of Brazil. Recorded in the town of the same name, "Fortress" is the title of the 11th work of singer, distinguished for his jovial and irreverent style. "Fortress is refuge, protection, a place of support. Restoration, guidance and preparation for battle. God is all that and more, "Andrew posted on his Twitter profile. Among the tracks are unreleased songs and some rewrites with new guise.