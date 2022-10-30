Andre Rieu - 2008 - Gala Concert

Not Available

This Gala concert, recorded in December 2002 at Hamburg's Colour Line Arena, shows an energetic Andre, in party mood, complete with streamers and balloons befitting a New Year's celebration. All the old favourite tunes but minus the Platin Tenors and female soloists (although interesting to catch a glimpse of Susan Erens in the choir). Guest appearances by Otto Waalkes (who also appeared in The Flying Dutchman dvd) as 'the world's best conductor', and Joja Wendt playing Flight of the Bumblebee. Great to watch the JSO girls performing Clog Dance and the guys having a party on stage in their absence! All we've come to expect from an Andre Rieu concert - nobody can throw a party like he can on stage - and much as I like the soloists he has with him now, it's also lovely to see just Andre and the JSO on their own, as it was in the earlier days, especially the enthusiasm and jumping during the Chianti Song! This dvd will certainly lift the spirits!