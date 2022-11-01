Andre Rieu - A dream come true

Not Available

This is not concert/music disk, it is much more, it has interviews with Andre' (in Dutch with subtitles). It shows Andre' at home, old video footage of when he was a child and teenager. It is of course filled with Andre's beautiful music also, through out, clips from concerts etc. It shows behind the scenes, what happens backstage etc. It is very enjoyable, it is interesting seeing him do a little bit of shopping at his local shop, playing with his dog in his beautiful mansion and grounds. If you want to know and see more about Andre' the man behind the music, this is for you. ;o)