Andre Rieu - A Midsummer Night's Dream: Live in Maastricht 4

After a successful South African tour in 2010, the Vrijthof concerts were all about Africa that year. André invited the South African soloists from the tour to take part in this summer’s Vrijthof concerts: the fantastic young soprano Kimmy Skota from Cape Town, the Bloemfontein Children’s Choir and the children from the Hout Bay Music Project provided a real South African atmosphere. This fabulous summer evening concert also featured the sopranos Mirusia Louwerse and Carmen Monarcha, the Platinum Tenors and the Berlin Comedian Harmonists. The evening has an upbeat end with a guest appearance from DJ Ötzi. This is a truly fantastic concert that you really can’t miss!