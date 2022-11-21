André Rieu - Happy Birthday!

Not Available

It always gives me great pleasure to host our summer evening concerts on the beautiful Vrijthof square in my home town of Maastricht. But this time we had something extra to celebrate: a silver jubilee! The Johann Strauss Orchestra and I have been appearing on stage together for 25 years this year. Every reason to revisit some of the highlights of our career: Frédéric Jenniges with his zither, Carla Maffioletti with her virtuoso aria Adèle’s Laughing Song (Mein Herr Marquis), the Mastreechter Staar male voice choir, the Platinum Tenors, the seductive Carmen Monarcha with Habanera, Kimmy Skota with the emotional Casta Diva, a reunion with our Russian friends from St Petersburg, and much more...