Andre Rieu - Home for Christmas

The King of the Waltz introduces his special festive concert with an audience Q&A live by satellite. Andre Rieu's hometown concerts in picturesque Maastricht are always magnificent events, loved by audiences around the world. For his new Christmas show, the King of the Waltz invites us into his house - a romantic mediaeval castle! By his fireplace, Andre shares a festive tale or two and reveals how he spends Christmas with his family. For the performance with his wonderful Johann Strauss Orchestra, soloists and choir, he takes to his snowy, beautifully decorated garden and the Saint Pierter Churhc across the road. Guest artists include the Royal Choir Society Mastreechter Staar, the Sjamaes Children's Choir and 10 year old ballerina Rosa. Andre's specially selective programme comprises 26 holiday favourites, ranging from classics like 'Ave Maria' to timeless festive songs such as 'White Christmas'.