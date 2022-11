Not Available

Everyone knows the Samba is the National Dance of Brazil - but that changed in 2012 when André Rieu played his first ever concert series in Brazil's hustling and bustling commercial capital of Sao Paulo. "It's a record. A sold-out concert thirty times in one city. We are really proud of that. So many memories of people waltzing, the laughter, the tears of the Brazilians. We will never forget all that."