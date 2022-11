Not Available

Live In Vienna: A concert with André Rieu on the square in front of the imperial Hofburg Palace in the heart of Vienna. This DVD includes superb compositions from the most famous Viennese composers: Johann Strauss, Franz Lehar, Emmerich Kalman, W.A. Mozart, Robert Stolz and many others, set against the background of the most beautiful, stylish scenery imaginable. This DVD includes tracks not shown on the television special.