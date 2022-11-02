Andre Rieu - Love Songs

Not Available

An intoxicating collection from PBS #1 Musical Artist this year. Andre Rieu performs his most romantic music filmed on location in some of Europe's most beautiful and exotic locations. Tracklisting: 1. Love theme from Romeo and Juliet 2. Serenata 3. Plaisir d'amour 4. Song to the Moon 5. Going Home 6. Ballade 7. Air on a G String 8. Greensleeves 9. Morning from Peer Gynt 10. Love theme from The Godfather 11. Stranger In Paradise 12. Romance anonyme - Jeux interdits 13. Italiana 14. I Love You