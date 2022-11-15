Andre Rieu - Maastricht 2017 - 30th Anniverary

Not Available

Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of the town square in André’s Dutch hometown, the spectacular Maastricht concert features the maestro in his element, along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and very special guests. André delivers an unforgettable musical experience full of humor, fun and emotion for all ages. This year is a very special year because it is exactly 30 years ago that André Rieu started his Johann Strauss Orchestra in his home town of Maastricht. From a small group of musicians rehearsing in the classroom of André’s son’s primary school to stadiums and concert halls around the world - what a journey it has been! Take a front row seat and experience this spectacular musical event on the big screen. Enjoy backstage access, interviews with André and his special guests, musical favourites and much, much more, exclusive to cinema.