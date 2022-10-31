Andre Rieu - Moonlight Serenade

Not Available

The musical maestro himself André Rieu is back with his incredible new CD/DVD album Moonlight Serenade. You’ve seen him on Dancing On Ice, you’ve heard him on Forever Vienna but you’ve never known André like this before. Be swept away by "Emperor’s Waltz", romanced by the Theme from Romeo and Juliet and let André serenade you from a Venetian gondola with Offenbach’s "Barcarolle". This fantastic new album continues with a beautiful arrangement of "O Mio Babbino Caro", a delicious Mozart Medley with all of your favourites from "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" to "Elvira Madigan", and even ends with "Auld Lang Syne" (bagpipes and all!).