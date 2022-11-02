Andre Rieu - New Year's in Vienna

Not Available

What could be more magical than Andre Rieu and his world famous Johann Strauss Orchestra performing before a live audience in Vienna on New Year's Eve! Join Andre and his musicians and guests as they celebrate the year's most special evening with this collection of all time favorites captured live in concert. Track Listings: Gold and Silver, Waltz, Without A Care, Come, Zigany, Emperor Waltz, Juliska of Budapest, Vienna Blood Waltz, Funiculi, Funicula, Gypsy Princess Medley, Adieu, Mein Kleiner Gardeoffizier, Blue Danube Waltz, Radetzky March, Strauss & Co. Medley, Rigoletto Potpurri, Chianti Song, Carnival of Venice,Circus Renz, Second Waltz, Stars and Stripes Forever, Brazil Symphony.