Andre Rieu : Rieu Royale - Coronation Concert Live in Amsterdam

Not Available

On April 30th 2013 millions of Dutch people dressed in their national colour oranje gathered all around the Netherlands with Amsterdam being the capital of the celebrations. Of course the coronation of Willem Alexander and his wife Máxima was the occasion and a highlight of that unforgettable day was a very special concert that André Rieu, the undisputed King Of The Waltz, gave in honour of the royal couple and the Queen for 30 years, Beatrix. On the world renowned Museum Square in the heart of the city André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra entertained the audience for almost 100 minutes making the city waltz and swirl. The program features classics like Time To Say Goodbye , Don t Cry For Me Argentina and of course the title André wrote for the new King, the Coronation Waltz .