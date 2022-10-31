Andre Rieu - The Christmas I Love

Not Available

The Christmas I Love’ is a very special Christmas gift – a collection of some of the most tender carols personally chosen by Andre for this album and performed with the full forces of the Johann Strauss Orchestra and Choir. All the popular carols are there Ave Maria, White Christmas, Silent Night, Jingle Bells but also included are Baroque Christmas Classics Corelli's Christmas Concerto and “Winter” from Vivaldi's Four Seasons. The DVD offers a delightful Christmas experience featuring timeless yuletide favorites filmed in many of Europe's most beautiful locations.