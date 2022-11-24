Andre Rieu: The Magic Of Maastricht 30 Years Johann Strauss Orchestra

Not Available

Thirty years’ Johann Strauss Orchestra, and on the Vrijthof square for the thirteenth year running. Surely a good reason for a party! Enjoy André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra and an evening that is more festive than ever! To name a few highlights: Handel's impressive Hallelujah, sung by all soloists and the choir, Hava Nagilah, Think of Me from The Phantom of the Opera, Ballade pour Adeline, O Sole Mio, sung by the Platin Tenors, La Traviata, Highland Cathedral and of course beautiful waltzes by Johann Strauss. And as icing on the cake, a performance by David Hasselhoff, who together with André Rieu, goes through the roof with Looking for Freedom, Love Me Tender and Paloma Blanca! The audience sings and dances along ecstatically. It was a magical evening in Maastricht, relive it with this fantastic anniversary Blu-Ray.