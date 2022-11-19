André Rieu - Under The Stars: Live In Maastricht V

Not Available

Fall in love again with André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra as they bring you a colourful concert with over two-hours of beautiful melodies under the star-studded summer skies. Once again André Rieu transformed the Vrijthof square in his hometown Maastricht into a grand, romantic open-air concert hall with room for about ten thousand people for his traditional summer evening concerts. André returns to Maastricht bringing with him two wonderful guest choirs – the Harlem Gospel Choir and the Soweto Gospel Choir – and a very special guest: Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins! The Hollywood-based star is a great admirer of André Rieu and wrote a piece called “And The Waltz Goes On” specially with Rieu in mind. André Rieu performed it in Maastricht for the first time for such a large crowd.