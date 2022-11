Not Available

In this performance video recorded in 2006 at Villa Trissoni-Marzotto, acclaimed Italian pianist Andrea Bacchetti delivers a spellbinding interpretation of composer Johann Sebastian Bach's famed Goldberg Variations. Written for the harpsichord, the work -- an outstanding example of Bach's lyrical wit and technical skill -- is the final part in a series of keyboard music published in 1742 under the title "Clavier-Übung."