Not Available

Andrea Bocelli: Child Destined To Sing, the moving biography of the acclaimed tenor who is now one of the world's most successful male solo recording artists selling more than 20 million records worldwide. With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-broadcast interviews, Jonathan Pryce narrates the tenor's journey to fame with stand-out moments including his 2000 Statue of Liberty Concert and the heart-wrenching 9/11 Memorial concert.