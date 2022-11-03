Andrea Bocelli - Tuscan Skies

Not Available

This program presents Bocelli's childhood memories and present day life expressed with realistic video clips. Includes stylized home movie sequences shot with Super 8 stock, vignettes of Andrea shot present day, at home with his young sons, and Bocelli's instrumental music with sweeping aerial shots of the rich tapestry of the Tuscan landcape. Internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli is one of the music world's biggest crossover successes, having brought his classical vocals to the realm of mainstream popularity. The Tuscan vocalist is explored as both a person and an artist in TUSCAN SKIES, which intersperses clips of his everyday life and recreations of his childhood memories with music videos. Clips of his daily home life which feature Bocelli with his adorable sons, are filmed in grainy black and white, while the lush Tuscan landscape is filmed in spectacular color.