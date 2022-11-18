Andrea Bocelli une soirée à Pise

Not Available

The celebrated Italian vocal artist returns home to Tuscany, where he performs tracks from his albums "Romanza" and "Viaggio Italiano" and reunites with his family in candid personal footage. A NIGHT IN TUSCANY intersperses exclusive interviews, emotional performances, and gorgeous travel photography of Tuscany, creating a fully realized world which helps to the man behind the performer. Highlights of the video include moving duets with renowned vocalist Sarah Brightman and Italian pop star Zucchero.