Andremo in città

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Avala Film

"Andremo in città" (We'll Go to the City) is a 1966 Italian drama film directed by Nelo Risi. It is based on the novel of the same name by Edith Bruck, Risi's wife. Bruck, a Hungarian concentration camp-survivor, settled in Italy after the Second World War and wrote about her experiences in autobiographical and fictional formats.[1] The film stars Geraldine Chaplin and Nino Castelnuovo.

Cast

Geraldine ChaplinLenka Vitas
Nino CastelnuovoIvan, un partigiano
Aleksandar GavrićRatko Vitas, il padre
Stefania CaredduEva

