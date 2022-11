Not Available

Andrés Centeno, a young factory worker, spends his nights working long night shifts, leaving him in a continuous state of drowsiness. Andrés has lost its way and forgotten his teenage dreams. Running into a piece of his own life story -stumbling with an encapsulated moment of time filled with illusions- he will realize that although he hasn't made the right choices, it's still not to late to make amends; accompanied by a new friendship that will encourage him to move forward.