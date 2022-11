1992

The Dice-Man, live at Long Island's Westbury Music Fair, poses such questions as "Why am I a bad guy for talking dirty, when other celebrities like Madonna and Woody Allen are doing much worse?" The infamously potty-mouthed comic is at his raunchy, bitingly funny best, exploring topics like masculinity and world politics. And of course, no Andrew Dice Clay performance would be complete without his signature naughty nursery rhymes.