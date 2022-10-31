Andrew Jenks, Room 335

Not Available

To get to know the world he lives in, college kid Andrew Jenks doesn't take off to remote, exotic places with a backpack, but instead decides to go and stay in a retirement home in Florida for a few weeks. There, he gets acquainted with Tammy, Libby, Dotty and Bill, all of whom are past their prime. These few weeks turn into a valuable experience for Jenks, who approaches the elderly people with an open mind and takes a close look at the less cheerful sides of old age, including decay and dependence.