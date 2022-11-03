Andrew Lloyd Webber: Masterpiece

Not Available

September of 2001 saw the ground breaking introduction of musical theater to China, with MASTERPIECE - THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER presented at The Great Hall of the People. This spectacular live concert stars Elaine Page and recording sensation Kris Philips (Fei Xiang) together with an international ensemble cast and sixty piece orchestra. MASTERPIECE - THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER includes performances of many hits from his internationally acclaimed productions including CATS, THE FANTOM OF THE OPERA, EVITA and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Be a part of this truly historic Masterpiece that is THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, live in Beijing.