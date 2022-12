Not Available

Over four years I have developed the best show about heavy metal you have ever seen. I've toured it round the world, added a full-on death metal backing band, expanded it, honed it and even written a bestselling book based on it. Now it's time to film that show, so I can capture the magic and then finally put it to rest. Yeah, I could do it shit and just upload it on YouTube and hope some of you see it. But that's not good enough. Not for this show. Not for HEAVY METAL.