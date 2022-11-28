Andros: An Escapist Primer

Not Available

Subtitled An Escapist Primer, Andros is the journey of a man who is desperately trying to escape from his internal world, his pain and ultimately himself. Shot entirely from a subjective point of view, this confrontational video journey begins with the man watching television in a dark room, as he talks about his lethargy, frustration and anguish. We then follow him out onto the street, through the streets and subways, and finally into the landscape of a fog-shrouded island. He runs, talking to himself and the viewer of his need to get away from the pain and the demons in his mind. Using the camera as an extension of his body and placing the viewer behind it, Palestine's journey becomes emblematic of a primal desire for escape.