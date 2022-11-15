Andy Erikson: Unicorn Style

Not Available

Andy Erikson’s love of cats and unicorns is only surpassed by her love of performing stand-up comedy. In 2015, Andy placed in the top five on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and in 2016 she played Marguerite Honeywell on Ryan Murphy’s television series Scream Queens on Fox. Andy intertwines silly one-liners with whimsical stories in a playful but thought-provoking way. She was a semi-finalist for the Andy Kaufman award and has won several comedy competitions and performed at prestigious festivals all over the country.