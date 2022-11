Not Available

After a successful, accolades-filled first year with Sun Entertainment Culture, Andy Hui put on an exuberant show for his fans in Come On Concert 2015. Held at Hong Kong Coliseum from the first to the third of May 2015, the concert saw the 29-year veteran singer deliver hits recent and classic, such as "My Heaven, My Song," "Man's Deepest Pain," "One Plus One Minus You," "Mud," "Walking Down Victory Avenue With Tears In My Eyes" and "Your Show."