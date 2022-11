Not Available

From the PBS series "Soundstage" comes this special broadcast of Andy Kaufman's satirical talk show, which includes "The Has-Been Corner," a spoof segment with a washed-up celebrity, and a routine featuring his marionette alter ego, Tony Clifton. In other highlights, Kaufman and ex-girlfriend Elayne Boosler publicly expose their turbulent relationship, and one of Kaufman's guests is unmasked as a charlatan.