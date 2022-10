Not Available

Andy Lau celebrated his 30th anniversary in the showbiz with a run of 20 amazing concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum from December 2010 to January 2011. Fans eager to treasure the memory of those wonderful nights can now bring the Unforgettable Concert 2010 series home in high definition! The Blu-ray contains 30 songs from the stunning shows, including Cantonese and Mandarin hits selected from key moments of his career.