Andy Panda's Victory Garden

Andy Panda and his dog Balmer plant a victory garden, while a pesky rooster eats their plants. Andy wants to plant a new garden with the help of his dog. Unfortunately, everything goes wrong for both of them. Andy finds that the ground is hard as rocks and he can't dig; he has to use a drill. The dog chases a worm and gets stuck in a rake. The worm whacks him and leads him on a merry chase through a garden hose, turning it into a snake which blasts the poor dog in the face with water. Meanwhile, Andy's seeds are vacuumed up by a rooster, which he attacks with a sickle. The rooster lands on the dog. The battle rages with everything in a heap. The garden is ruined... or is it? The super-grow fertilizer is working wonders.