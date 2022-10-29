Andy Parsons - Slacktivist

Not Available

Politicians complain of a left-wing media bias but there are plenty of rightwing comedians it just seems that most of them are being investigated by Operation Yewtree. Maybe its a deliberate smokescreen given that politicians, rather than journalists or estate agents, are now the least respected and trusted of all professions. Boris Johnson is the only current politician in the country with a popularity above 1. Comedians have seen this and are standing to be politicians. Are you going to lie back and let the clowns take over? Are you going to stick your head under the duvet as Bozzer de Pfeffel Johnson rides his crazy zipwire into town? Mind you that duvet is warm and cosy, isnt it? And theres a cup of tea available. And a muffin. And a chocolate cupcake.