Not Available

Exclamation Mark Question Point is the debut special from Andy Peters. More bootleg than traditional special, Andy recorded only one show, one night at The Virgil in Los Angeles. The special features a bouncy mix of Andy's dive-in-head-first approach to comedy. With The Virgil's intimate space as a backdrop, Andy litters the show with playful self-deprecating bits, a healthy dose of "screaming at strangers" and a nonstop stream of riffs.