Former child star Joe Davis (Joe Dallesandro), reduced to living in a cheap Hollywood motel while struggling for acting jobs, is lusted after by nearly every woman he meets, including Jessica Todd (Andrea Feldman), a tightly wound feminist who has recently come out as a lesbian. When Jessica's mother, Sally (Sylvia Miles), an emotionally needy has-been actress, meets Joe, she moves him into her enormous, tacky mansion as her new boy toy and attempts to get him acting work.