Andy Williams Best Of Christmas

Christmas just isn't Christmas without Andy Williams. To millions around the world Andy Williams always arrived just before Santa. This Christmas collection features 24 of the greatest songs of the holiday season, including The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, White Christmas, It's A Holiday Season, Silver Bells, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Jingle Bells, Christmas Song, Ave Maria, Mary's Boy Child, Silent Night, and O Holy Night. Andy is joined by the entire Williams clan and the Osmond Brothers. Year after year Andy Williams put the Christmas wreath on the door, setup a tree with all the trimmings and made sure there were chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Now you can enjoy the best of Andy Williams Christmas Shows during the most wonderful time of the year.