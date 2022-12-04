Anesthetized

Not Available

On New Year's Eve, the ambulance service and the trauma department of the Torzhok hospital have a lot of work to do. Someone fried cutlets for the festive table and burned himself, someone broke his leg, someone had a sixth birth, and someone just got drunk and fell right under the wheels of a passing car, the daughter beat the old mother, and the man has all the signs of a heart attack, but he refuses to be hospitalized, hoping for a Russian " maybe»... People argue, shout, cry, resist. And only under anesthesia they calm down and fall silent. Anesthesia as a metaphor of modern life, it is as if scattered and in the air. We hear it in the president's congratulatory New Year's speech, and we also calm down... And only the ambulance starts the engine and rushes to the next call.