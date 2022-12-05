Not Available

They say whatever doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. But how to start everything over and don’t lose taste to life? New home, new friends, new job, new family, new values… This is life story of one refugee from Donetsk city who was forced to leave her new dream house on one day and escaped from the war with little child in her hands. How does this story differ from 1,5 million similar dramas of other refugees from eastern Ukraine? Maybe, these are amazing vitality, positive philosophy of being and irresistible optimism in spite of the circumstances...