Ang Darling Kong Aswang

Not Available

Victor (Vic Sotto) is a single father who falls in love with Elisa (Cristine Reyes) who turns out to be an Aswang. But even so, Victor love Elisa so much that he accepted who she is and even live with her as his second wife. But the problem comes when the leader of the Aswang clan (Jean Garcia) finds out that Elisa and her mother (Agot Isidro) are not eating humans anymore. She sends out other Aswangs to hunt down Elisa and her mother, and also for Victor and his family. Victor then will face the leader of the Aswang clan to save his beloved Elisa. [edit]